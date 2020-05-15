Our Man in New Jersey: Mark Wahlberg in Talks to Star in Netflix’s Spy Movie

Mark Wahlberg (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg is in early negotiations to produce and star in spy movie "Our Man in New Jersey". Wahlberg is in talks with streaming platform Netflix for the movie. If the deal is sealed, Wahlberg will essay the role of a "blue-collar 007 James Bond-type character". ‘Unhinged’ Star Russell Crowe to Play a Mobster in the Upcoming Thriller, American Son

Writer David Guggenheim is also in talks to develop the script. Stephen Levinson, who came up with the story idea, would produce with Wahlberg, reports variety.com. Other plot details are being kept under the wraps. Wahlberg and Levinson worked with Netflix earlier on the action-comedy "Spenser Confidential". James McAvoy, Taron Egerton to Lead the Star-Studded Voice Cast for Audible’s The Sandman; Audio Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s DC Comic Book Series

Recently, Wahlberg was seen in "Transformers: The Last Knight", "Mile 22", "Daddy's Home 2" and "Instant Family". He has also wrapped shooting of independent drama "Good Joe Bella, which is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.