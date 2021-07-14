Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from the time she entered the film industry, has been a part of projects that are moving, impactful, comic, serious and whatnot. She established herself as a talented actress, writer, comedian and television producer within a short period of time, and her fanbase kept growing one project after the other. In the year 2016, Waller-Bridge introduced the world to a character that was one of a kind, entertaining, real and most of all relatable. She introduced everyone to Fleabag and made everyone fall in love with the crazy character. Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Her Fleabag Character: I Don’t Know Where She is Now and That’s the Right Thing for Both of Us!

Fleabag is the main character on the show with the same name. Phoebe Waller-Bridge received the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in the comedy genre for the television series 'Fleabag' as well. Phoebe in an interview had revealed that she had a tough time letting go of the character from herself after the series ended. "I started getting sort of panicky because I could feel the character leaving me. And I remember feeling like, No, no, we have one more show! I felt her go. It was such a lovely feeling…I don’t actually know where she is now and I think that’s the right thing for both of us," she had said back then.

This clearly shows how close Fleabag was for Phoebe and today as the actress celebrates her 36th birthday, we decide to take a look at some really iconic dialogues said by her character on the screen. Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins Indiana Jones Cast; Steven Spielberg’s Flick To Release in July 2022!

"Maybe Happiness Isn’t What You Believe, But Who You Believe."

"Hair is everything. We’re meant to think that it’s a symbol of power, that it’s a symbol of fertility."

"Don't Make Me An Optimist, You Will Ruin My Life."

"Being proper and sweet and nice and pleasing is a fucking nightmare. It’s exhausting.”

“I took half an hour trying to look nice and I ended up looking amazing.”

"People just disappear because it spooks them to be around someone in pain.”

“With all the love I have for her. I don’t know where to put it now.”

Fleabag is truly an iconic character and all the credit goes to Phoebe Waller-Bridge to make it so amazing. Join us in wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

