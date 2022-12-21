Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has been the surprise hit of the year as it ranks among some of the best reviewed movies. The first Shrek-related film in many years, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has taken the internet by storm as Antonio Banderas' swashbuckling cat returns with major form. With it receiving critical acclaim, lets take a look at what some of the critics are saying. Puss in Boots – The Last Wish Trailer 2: Kitty’s Epic Quest to Restore His Nine Lives Looks Fun (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

AV Club: The Shrek franchise has always been one of diminishing returns, never again reaching the all-star heights of the original, which itself is of dubious overall quality. This was nowhere more apparent than in the spin-off film Puss In Boots, an exceedingly ugly and unfunny romp that is best left as a forgotten footnote of Dreamworks’ animated output.

IGN: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish takes not only the Shrek franchise, but DreamWorks Animation to exciting new places. This is a spaghetti western-inspired tale of an aging cowboy on one last adventure with some rather mature themes, aided by stunning animation that mixes 3D with 2D effects, and a painterly style that gives the film a unique look.

Collider: Nothing in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish feels lazy, it more than justifies the long wait. It is not only one of the best animated films of the year, but it's one of DreamWorks' best, and one that will strike a chord with moviegoers of all ages. It's equal parts exciting and hilarious as well as earnest, it never feels like it is talking down to anyone. With The Bad Guys and now Puss in Boots: The Last Wish it is more than safe to say that DreamWorks is back and (maybe) better than ever.

Variety: The stakes may be more serious this time around, but the film’s every bit as amusing as you’d expect from the clever-as-ever team at DreamWorks Animation, which has had a bumpy few years, taking something of a back seat to Illumination over at Universal (“Minions” maven Chris Meledandri serves as executive producer here). “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” marks DWA’s best film since the “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy, reflecting some of the lessons learned on that series, including the notion that cartoon characters get a lot more interesting if they’re not immortal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2022 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).