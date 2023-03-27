Quentin Tarantino is one of the greatest directors of our time. Each and every film of his has that unique charm to it that makes them standout from rest of the releases. From the impeccable relevance of Pulp Fiction to taking us on a blood-soaked ride in Kill Bill and its sequel, Tarantino is a true auteur and his work has been nothing short of revolutionary. Quentin Tarantino Birthday Special: Here Are Some of the Filmmaker’s Most Noteworthy Works of Imagination.

While his work is in itself is intriguing, there are often times where you will learn some very interesting behind-the-scenes or easter eggs about his films that just somehow enhance the experience. It’s not short of trivia, but those facts just help you get closer to his work in a way. So, to celebrate this legendary director’s 60th birthday, let’s take a look at five of the most interesting facts surrounding his films.

Bride’s Name is Already Revealed in Kill Bill Vol One

Throughout the first Kill Bill, the Bride’s name is hidden. Tarantino goes so far to conceal her identity, that when her name is finally spoken out in the first film, its bleeped out. It wasn’t until Kill Bill Vol Two where fans finally learned that her real name was Beatrix Kiddo. However, you don’t need to wait until the second part. If you watch the first film carefully, then you can just take a look at the Bride’s plane ticket when she is flying to Tokyo and figure out what her name is over there.

Brad Pitt Changed Tarantino’s Mind About the Bruce Lee Fight

The fight Cliff Booth has with Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was talked about a lot after its release. A lot of it controversial as many thought that the scene did a disservice to the late martial-arts legend, but, the fight was supposed to be even more controversial. The original fight ended with Cliff completely knocking out Lee, until Pitt stepped up and alongside the crew convinced the director to change the outcome of the fight as he felt it disrespected the icon in a way.

Tarantino Will Never Reveal Why He Spelled Inglorious Basterds Wrong

Inglorious Basterds is easily some of Tarantino’s best work, however if you notice, the title does contain a bit of a typo. Somewhat named after the 1978 film titled Inglorious Bastards, Tarantino refuses to explain actually why he titled the film basterds, instead of bastards. He simply just explained “that’s how you say it.”

Pulp Fiction Has Over 265 F-Bombs

Tarantino has a penchant of loading in his screenplays with the nastiest words possible. Everything from sexual innuendos to crude descriptions, its what makes Tarantino’s work so unsanitised in a way and fun to watch. So, of course, his most famous work does also contain the most swear words. Pulp Fiction has somewhere around 265 F-bombs with a total estimate of over 431 swear words.

Tarantino-Verse

For how many standalone films Quentin Tarantino has made, his films are still somewhat connected to each other. Not just in Easter Eggs, but in sheer continuity. Sure you will have an occasional Kill Bill reference in Django Unchained, but there are some pretty big connections. For example: Michael Madsen’s character Vic Vega from Reservoir Dogs is actually the brother of John Travolta’s Vincent from Pulp Fiction. Quentin Tarantino's Final Film Titled 'The Movie Critic', Movie Rumoured to Take Place in 1970s Los Angeles - Reports.

With Quentin Tarantino making his final film, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us. We finish the list here and wish the director a very happy birthday.

