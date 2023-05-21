Martin Scorsese's directorial Killers of the Flower Moon was premiered on May 20 at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023 and was loved by the audience/critics. The movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and more received a standing ovation at prestigious event and rest is history. The movie revolves around a series of murders on the Osage reservation in Oklahoma. Just in case, you want to know if Killers of the Flower Moon is worth the watch, your answer lies in the review roundup below. Check it out. Killers of the Flower Moon at Cannes 2023! Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Film Receives Nine-Minute Standing Ovation at the Event (Watch Video).

The Guardian: "Scorsese presents a remarkable story, with an audacious framing device of a briskly insensitive “true crime” radio show featuring Osage characters crassly played by white actors. This is an utterly absorbing film, a story that Scorsese sees as a secret history of American power, a hidden violence epidemic polluting the water table of humanity."

Variety: "Politically well connected, King had the authorities in his pocket and the nerve to conduct a fair amount of his scheming out in the open. Instead of telegraphing his duplicity, De Niro lays on the charm, serving as a kind of godfather figure to everyone in Fairfax — though King’s actions suggest that every line might be uttered with fingers crossed behind his back." Killers of the Flower Moon Teaser Trailer: Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio's Film Deals With Real-Life Oklahoma Murders During 1920s (Watch Video).

Watch Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer:

IndieWire: "It’s a difficult balancing act for a filmmaker as gifted and operatic as Scorsese, whose ability to tell any story rubs up against his ultimate admission that this might not be his story to tell. And so, for better or worse, Scorsese turns Killers of the Flower Moon into the kind of story that he can still tell better than anyone else: A story about greed, corruption, and the mottled soul of a country that was born from the belief that it belonged to anyone callous enough to take it.

For the unaware, Killers of the Flower Moon arrives in theatres on October 6, 2023.

