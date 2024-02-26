Actor Ali Fazal, last seen in the streaming thriller film Khufiya, took a stroll down the memory lane on Monday. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself with the acting legend Robert De Niro. Ali reminisced about meeting with the veteran Hollywood star and remembered how shy he was to walk into a room full of people he admired. He also recollected how actress Dia Mirza took him to meet De Niro. Ali Fazal Joins Cast of Sunny Deol Starrer 'Lahore 1947'.

In the picture, De Niro can be seen signing an autograph for Ali. The actor penned a note in the caption as he recollected his meeting with the legend. Ali wrote: “#Throwback to the 1st time I met him. God, I remember how you @diamirzaofficial took me there. I can't thank you enough. I was too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos with people I admire.”

Ali Fazal's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

The actor admitted that he is socially awkward when he has to be himself and not play a character. Ali further mentioned in his note, “I still am socially awkward when I have to play myself. Lol. But to Greatness and its infections (sic).”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).