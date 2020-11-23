Avengers: Endgame co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo shared their birthdays on November 22. If things had gone according to initial plans, their characters, Black Widow and Hulk might have had a romantic plotline, which was discarded after Avengers: Age of Ultron. But that's a topic for some other time. Right now, we have to talk about a birthday wish to them by Robert Downey Jr. He has bid adieu to MCU after his character Tony Stark's demise in Endgame. But, he has certainly made friends for life on the sets. Mark Ruffalo Birthday: Lesser Known Facts About The Multi-Talented Marvel Cinematic Universe Superstar.

Robert took to his social media pages to share a picture with Mark and ScarJo. It is a very happy and candid shot. The actor captioned it, "HBD and so much more...The world is lucky to know you two..." A man of few words. But, isn't that a sweet birthday wish? Scarlett Johansson Birthday Special: A Red Carpet Darling, Her Fashion Attempts are Elegant, Chic and Easy to Ape (View Pics).

Check Out Robert Downey Jr's Birthday Wish For Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson Here:

HBD and so much more...The world is lucky to know you two... pic.twitter.com/sACgKVEf1H — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 22, 2020

Mark celebrated his birthday with a fancy bath. He tweeted about it!

Mark Wrote

Birthday Bubble Bath with ma Bae. Thanks to all for the kindly birthday wishes today. Grateful to creator for this life and good fortune. Set out to defy the limitations life, self, and others have in mind for you. Be gentle but fierce about it. pic.twitter.com/dNmyUnnhDq — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 22, 2020

Our wish for ScarJo will be that her movie, Black Widow, releases in theatres soon. Her character of the super spy also met with the untimely demise in Endgame. But, the character's getting its due with the standalone prequel. The movie was supposed to release in March but the pandemic struck the world. There's been uncertainty about its release now. She turned 36 and Mark turned 53 this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).