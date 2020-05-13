Robert Pattinson Explains Why He is Not Worried About Being Compared to Other Batman Versions, Elaborates on Finding His 'Gap'

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson is gearing up for two major releases in Hollywood - Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Matt Reeves' The Batman. While the actor was earlier adamant to staying away from these big-budget releases for the kind of spotlight they bring along with them, he ended up signing two in the same year. The Twilight actor who's currently stuck in London is busy observing lockdown in an Airbnb provided by Warner Bros. During his recent interaction with GQ magazine, Pattinson elaborated on why he's not worried about getting compared to the like of Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and others and also mentions the only thing he's allowed to say about Tenet.

When asked if he was hesitant to pick up Batman's considering the character has already been explored before, he replied, "I think sometimes the downsides—which I’ve definitely thought about—the downsides kind of seem like upsides. I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character. I was watching the making of Batman & Robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it’s sort of been done, that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been already covered. And that’s in ’96, ’97." Robert Pattinson's Batman Will Romance and Marry Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman in Matt Reeves' Trilogy?

Explaining further, he mentioned about finding his 'gap' in the sea of other Batman movies. "I was thinking, it’s fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that. There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy." Robert Pattinson's The Batman Is Not an Origin Story, Confirms Director Matt Reeves.

Pattinson admits he's not working out enough to stay in shape as Bruce Wayne would but he has no qualms about it. Nor is he apologetic about it. Coming to his next release in the line, Tenet, Pattinson assures he's not allowed to say anything and that he's unclear about the film's plot himself. For the ones who wondered if Nolan's movie is about time travelling, Rob clears the air saying, "There’s actually no time travelling." And that's the only thing we are getting from him. Rest everything is hush-hush.