Very few actors completely embody their characters, and Ryan Reynolds is one of them. Fighting an uphill battle to get Deadpool made, Ryan Reynolds dedicated a good part of the’2010s trying to get the character on screen. The passion he has for Deadpool shows in how he promotes the characters and just how creatively involved he is. Ryan Reynolds Is Taking a Break From His Acting Career and We Are Not Ready for It.

Ryan Reynolds is the perfect person to play The Merc with a Mouth. You can’t imagine any other actor playing this character. So to celebrate Ryan Reynolds’ 45th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best moments as Deadpool.

I’m Batman (Deadpool 2)

When Cable breaks into the prison holding Wade and Russell, they both try to escape him which results in Wade and Cable having a fight. In one of the most hilarious scenes of the film when Cable has Wade pinned and asks who he is, Deadpool says the iconic catchphrase.

127 Hours (Deadpool)

After Ajax escapes while Wade gets distracted by Colossus, he goes into a fit of rage and ends up hurting himself while trying to hurt Colossus. With his arms and legs broken, Colossus handcuffs him and carries him off to X-Mansion. But before that, Wade ends up cutting his hand off while referencing the film 127 Hours.

Spelling out Francis (Deadpool)

At the end of the first film when Deadpool is fighting off Francis’ guards, he finishes off the fight in style. At the start of the fight Francis tells Deadpool “What’s my name?” to which Wade says that he will spell it out, and well here is how he does it. Free Guy Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds’ New Film Packs a Hilarious, Wholesome Punch With a Unique Spin to Videogame Movies! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Captain Deadpool (Deadpool)

Set to an original song called Captain Deadpool, we get a montage of Deadpool building up his repertoire. We see how he comes up with his suit and it is just a hilarious scene that captures this character perfectly.

Highway Fight (Deadpool)

In his first action scene, Ryan Reynolds demonstrated why he was a perfect fit for the character. Going from a fight in a car to Deadpool counting down bullets, the scene was everything I wanted as a Deapool fan and more.

I can’t wait to see Ryan Reynolds again in Deadpool 3, and considering how he is going to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now, I am even more hyped. With this we finish off the list and wish Ryan Reynolds a very happy birthday.

