One of the most comedic presences in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds turns 46 and his train of success still continues. Being one of the biggest action and comedic stars, Reynolds has constantly delivered with his big budget productions and provided us with hours’ worth of entertainment. An actor who not only brings us great characters, but also produces some really fun films, Reynolds is someone that you can guarantee will bring a smile to your face with his movies. Ryan Reynolds Becomes the Only Actor To Have 3 Films on the Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 Films List.

Having a great filmography that covers films like Detective Pikachu, Mississippi Grind and one of the highest grossing R-Rated films of all time, Reynolds certainly has enjoyed a fun career. So, with the star turning 46, let’s take a look at some of the actor’s best films to watch.

Detective Pikachu

Being one of the few movies based on a videogame and actually turning out to be quite fun and good, Detective Pikachu was a breath of fresh air. With Reynolds voicing the fan-favourite Pokemon and Justice Smith being a great companion, this film really showcased the passion and world of this classic franchise.

Buried

A departure for Reynolds as he took on a more serious role compared to his other comedic ones, Buried was a tense 95 minutes. A survival film that focuses on a truck driver who finds himself buried in a coffin with only a few tools at his end, Reynolds truly knocks it out of the park as Paul Conroy.

Deadpool 2

A sequel that goes bigger, Deadpool 2 is a film that expanded the universe of Deadpool within Fox’s X-Men universe. With Cable (Josh Brolin) hunting for a child that will cause a lot of destruction in the future, Wade finds a more emotional side to him and does his best in doing the right thing. It’s a great time that will definitely have you in stitches.

Mississippi Grind

A tragicomedy that focuses on high-stakes gambling, Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn bring forward a chemistry that will definitely get into your list of favourite film duos. A character study at its core with some real heart behind it, Mississippi Grind is a film that will definitely serve you a good time.

Deadpool

Being a passion project for Reynolds, Deadpool was a huge success when it came out. Focusing on Wade Wilson as he turns into the Merc with a Mouth, Reynolds brings this iconic character to the screen that pretty much feels like a 1:1 with his comic book counterpart. Having all the fourth wall breaks and the violence of the character, this is by far Reynolds’ best work. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film; Releases on September 6, 2024 (Watch Video).

With the announcement of Deadpool 3, we can’t wait to see what Reynolds brings to us, especially with the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine too. With this, we finish off the list and wish Ryan Reynolds a very happy birthday.

