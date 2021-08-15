Actor Ryan Reynolds, on Saturday confirmed that a sequel to his Disney's action-adventure comedy film 'Free Guy' is on the cards. According to Variety, the video-game-themed film's lead actor Ryan confirmed the news on his Twitter handle on Saturday. "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo! #irony," Ryan tweeted. Free Guy New Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Is On A Mission To Be A Great Guy But Then 'God Is A Troll' (Watch Video).

The film's distributors- 20th Century Studios re-tweeted Ryan's post, which seemingly confirmed the news. Director of the film Shawn Levy also re-tweeted Ryan's post by writing, "Yuuuuuuuup." 'Free Guy', written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, also stars Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Free Guy Early Reactions: Ryan Reynold’s Goofy Character Wins Hearts of the Critics.

Check Out Ryan Reynolds' Tweet Below:

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #ironypic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021

The sci-fi comedy is about a man (played by Ryan Reynolds) that realises he is a character in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world. As per Variety, 'Free Guy', released on August 13 is the first Disney movie to have a theatrical-only release for the first time in about a year. It is projected to top the domestic box office this weekend with an estimated USD 26 million. The film will run exclusively in theatres for 45 days, and its earnings will be an important indicator of the state of the movie theatres business.

