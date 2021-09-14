Sam Neill is somewhat of an actor that appeared in one film, and had his most memorable performance in it, then people just remember him for that one film but in the following years his career blooms out of nowhere. A great character actor, Sam Neill can do it all, name it be horror, action, comedy and sci-fi. The man is great at portraying characters that tell people just how stupid their ideas are and we love him for it. Sam Neill Looks Back at Jurassic World: Dominion Shooting, Says 'There Were Days We Thought We Might Not Make It'.

Neill achieved fame for playing the role of Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park films, but then people just remember him for that one role. Which honestly is kind of sad because he has been in some really great kickass films. So to celebrate Sam Neill’s 74th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best five films with the exception of Jurassic Park.

Dean Spanley (2008)

Sam Neill in Dean Spanley

In this British comedy, Sam Neill plays the role of the titular character. Dean Spanley is an eccentric businessman who runs with an uptight family by the name of Fisks. It features a lovely Sam Neill performance that sees him at his most charming. Jurassic World: Dominion's Sam Neill And Jeff Goldblum Have a Musical Collaboration!

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Sam Neill in The Hunt for Red October

The Hunt for Red October was the first film to feature Tom Clancy’s famous character Jack Ryan. It has all the makings of a great spy thriller and Sam Neill plays the role of a Soviet captain alongside Sean Connery. The one big takeaway here was that Sam Neill really has a great Russian accent.

Little Fish (2006)

Sam Neill in Little Fish

Little Fish is a gripping tale of Drug peddling where a former addict is trying to better her life, but due to a turn of events everything goes wrong. Neill plays the role of a Kingpin drug lord and gives a great threatening performance.

Sweet Country (2018)

Sam Neill in Sweet Country

Sweet Country is one of the better modern western tales. Taking place in Australia, Sweet Country manages to provide some great social political commentary with Sam Neill being at the center of it.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Sam Neill in Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Teaming up with Taika Waititi, Sam Neill stars alongside Julian Dennison. Their chemistry is what drives the film forward as it features a series of troubling and hilarious events. Neill really nails the role of a grumpy old man and is great in this film.

If anything, this list just proves that Sam Neill is more than Jurassic Park and we can’t wait to see him bring us more great films. With this we finish off our list and wish Sam Neill a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).