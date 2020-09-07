Jurassic World: Dominion fame Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum recently stunned their fans with a sweet and musical reunion. The much popular duo were seen collaborating on some piano jazz session, which turned out to be pure delight for all the netizens who were eagerly waiting to see their reunion. They played Johnny Mercer and Victor Schertzinger's classic oldie "I Remember You", which made their fans' heart leap.

Goldblum is a well versed jazz musician, and is a regular at LA jazz clubs. He has also recorded albums with his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Neill's magical charm is enough for the fans to drool over him. Check out the video below.

Here's The Video:

The Colin Trevorrow-directed movie has the key cast of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, B.D. Wong, and Laura Dern, apart from Goldblum and Neill. The flick is slated to release on June 11, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).