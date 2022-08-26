Sylvester Stallone-starrer Samaritan was released on August 26, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Julius Avery, the film follows a young boy as he realises that a superhero who had gone missing a long time back, might still be alive. The movie has opened to negative reviews from critics. However, after release, Samaritan leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Samaritan Movie Review: Sylvester Stallone’s Superhero Turn is Stuck in a Forgettable Action Fare (LatestLY Exclusive).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Samaritan movie download, Samaritan movie download in 720p HD, Samaritan movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Samaritan Full Movie Download, Samaritan Tamilrockers, Samaritan Tamilrockers HD Download, Samaritan Movie Download Pagalworld, Samaritan Movie Download Filmyzilla, Samaritan Movie Download Openload, Samaritan Movie Download Tamilrockers, Samaritan Movie Download Movierulz, Samaritan Movie Download 720p, Samaritan Full Movie Download 480p, Samaritan Full Movie Download bolly4u, Samaritan Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Samaritan Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Samaritan Trailer: Sylvester Stallone Plays a Forgotten Superhero Living Undercover in This Action-Packed Amazon Prime Film (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Samaritan stars Sylvester Stallone as Joe. It also stars Javon Walton, Dascha Polanco and more. Samaritan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).