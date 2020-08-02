Hollywood star Sean Penn walked down the aisle with actress Leila George, says a close friend of the couple. Philanthropist Irena Medavoy announced the news that the couple recently married, reports eonline.com. "We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married," Irena captioned her post on Friday, alongside a throwback image of the newlyweds. "We love you. Thank you for being like family... we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner." Sean Penn Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Working in the Frontlines by His Testing Site in Malibu

The philanthropist concluded: "You are meant to be together... God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn's." Taking to Instagram Stories, Irena continued to celebrate the couple's wedding and even gave a glimpse of Leila's wedding rings. Sean Penn Partners With Los Angeles Authorities to Run Free COVID-19 Testing Centre

"Married. Congratulations to these epic magical people," Irene captioned one Instagram Story, and wrote for the other, "Congratulations we love you". Sean and Leila began dating in 2016.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).