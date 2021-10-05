For India, September 5 is our teacher's day in the honour of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. UNESCO however has named October 5 as international teacher's day. It is the anniversary of adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. It talks about the rights and responsibilities of teachers and also how they are trained and prepared for the process. Teachers are perhaps the first people we meet after our family and thus they have a lasting impression on our existence. We all have had favourite teachers, crush on teachers and even deeply disliked a few. But we have all learned something from them. Since it's about teacher's of the world, we thought of talking about seven of the onscreen teachers around the world who inspired us.

John Keating -Dead Poet's Society

Robin Williams' death is a tragedy the world cinema will never get over. While he has done several heart-rendering moments, his performance in Dead Poet's Society is a tribute to every teacher we have looked up to. He truly was poetry in motion!

Prof. Dumbledore - The Harry Potter series

Albus Dumbledore's equation with Harry went from being a Headmaster who is acutely fond of a kid, a wizard motivating and preparing a budding one for what he will face later and then a fatherly figure who has always guided Harry towards the truth without directly pointing at it. While his mother's magic kept Harry alive, Dumbledore's practical teaching made him the wizard who killed the one who must not be named.

Dewey Finn - School Of Rock

Dewey Finn is a bad teacher, if we look at him in the conventional sense. But despite being riddled with flaws, he managed to motivate his students to do the unthinkable. Sometimes students can teach invaluable lessons to their teacher.

Mark Thackeray - To Sir With Love

This is a film which addresses so many socio-political and emotional issues that the takeaways are manifold. A black man takes up a teaching position and is given the responsibility of a rowdy graduating class of whites.

Dan Dunne - Half Nelson

Ryan Gosling plays Dan, a drug addict and a junior-high school teacher. His bonding with a 13 year-old helped both resolve their issues. Like we mentioned before, it's not always the teacher who does the teaching.

Kang Se Chan and Jung In Jae - School 2013

Korean dramas are everywhere now and we are so glad. They have such diverse and different topics that Indian television can learn from them. Anyway, the School series brings to the fore a lot of exemplary teachers but Kang Se Chan and Jung In Jae are special. They together try to reform a set of rowdy students. They are as different as chalk and cheese but they depict the two sides of the teaching profession.

Kang Oh Hyuk -Dream High

Yet another class of rowdy students need discipline lessons and this time, K-pop idols are involved. In comes Kang Oh Hyuk, who is tough when it needs to be but always has the best interests at heart.

