Hollywood star Drew Barrymore, who turns 50 on February 22, is set to follow a family "tradition" by celebrating the milestone with a series of sleepovers. Barrymore, who has Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman, told Us Weekly: "I've always spent the night with them on my birthday and their birthdays.

"We have a tradition, so I’m doing a night or two of sleepovers leading up, and then I’m doing a sleepover with my daughters on my 50th. But the whole theme of the 50th birthday is sleepovers. Sleepovers should never go away."

The “51st date” star actually feels happier and healthier than ever as she approaches her 50th birthday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress, who first found fame as a child, starring in the 1982 sci-fi movie 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial', shared: "I don’t think I’ve ever known a happiness that I feel now, and I just didn’t know I would ever get here."

Barrymore is also trying to strike the right balance in how she parents her children.

She is keen to give them some degree of freedom, but she also feels a responsibility to steer them in the right direction in life.

The 'Charlie's Angels' star, who was married to Will between 2012 and 2016, explained: "They are who they are, and they’re their own people.

"I'm not desperate to impose upon them at all who they should be, but sometimes I feel it's my responsibility to show them how to be and that there's just no room for not being kind to people or gracious or grateful. If I had one battle to choose, it would just be that they're kind, good, humble, grateful people and that they feel safe."

Barrymore has received several awards and nominations, including a Golden Globe Award, in addition to nominations for nine Emmy Awards and a British Academy Film Award. She was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023.

