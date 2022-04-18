Sonic returns to the big screens this week as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 races to cinemas. After the success of the first film, it was a no brainer that it would get a sequel considering how well it did. With Sonic the Hedgehog 2 we will be diving more heavily into the world of Sonic as we get introduction to new characters like Knuckles and Tails. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Domestic Box Office: Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey’s Film Earns $71 Million in Opening Weekend.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been receiving great response from audiences who have already seen it. It looks like Paramount has another hit on their hands. So if you don't know much about Sonic the Hedgehog 2, this guide will help you. Here's all you need to know about Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City Theatrical Release Halted in Russia by Paramount Pictures.

Cast

Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and James Marsden return as Sonic, Dr Robotnik and Tom Wachowski respectively. They are joined by newcomers Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Knuckles the Echidna and Miles "Tails" Prower. The film also stars Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore and Lee Majdoub.

Plot

The plot of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sees Dr Robotnik return to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles. The movie then follows Sonic and Tails as they team up to stop Robotnik and Knuckles before they can the Master Emerald.

Watch The Trailer For Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 directed by Jeff Fowler releases in theatres on April 22, 2022.

Review

The review for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 isn't out yet. The moment the review is published we will update the article.

