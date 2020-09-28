Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas became parents to a baby girl, Willa Jonas almost two months ago. While the couple didn't make any official statements or share the baby's pictures, Sophie Turner recently took to Instagram to post a few throwback pictures from her pregnancy days. She recently took to Instagram to share a few snaps of herself flaunting her baby bump in a bikini as she was seen chilling by the poolside in these throwback pictures. Pregnant Sophie Turner Enjoys an Outing in the Park With Joe Jonas' Family (View Pic).

Unlike other celebrities who have shared pictures from maternity photoshoots and so on, Sophie chose to keep things casual as she posted pictures of herself spending time at home during her pregnancy days. Turner posted a series of snaps including one where she is seen posing by the poolside while in another one she is inside pool waters with her pet dog. In another still, she cradles her baby bump, dressed in a striped night suit. The pictures received a lot of love from her friends and fam who dropped several heart emojis on her post. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Become Parents, Game of Thrones Actress Gives Birth to a Daughter Named Willa.

Sophie Turner Shares a Pregnancy Throwback Picture:

View this post on Instagram 🤰 💕 ☀️ A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Sep 27, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

Cradling the Baby Bump:

View this post on Instagram 🤰 💕 ☀️ A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Sep 27, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

Shining in the Pregnancy Glow:

View this post on Instagram 🤰 💕 ☀️ A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Sep 27, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019 in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding and later also hosted a lavish official ceremony with friends and family in South of France. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Willa in July this year. The couple are yet to give us a first glimpse of their little bundle of joy and we certainly hope they share a cute family photo soon!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).