Princess Diana had quite a controversial life, and while we have seen many attempts by filmmakers to portray her life on the screen, only a few films and documentaries have impressed the audience. Pablo Larrain is also making an attempt to bring Princess Diana's story and is all set to tell the world the story of what happened when in 1991, over the Christmas holiday, Diana and Prince Charles grappled with the decision to end their marriage. Spencer stars Kristen Stuart in the lead role with Jack Farthing essaying the role of Prince Charles. Spencer: Kristen Stewart Has a Striking Resemblance to Princess Diana In her First Look From Pablo Larrain's Next.

A few critics got to see the film early and are all impressed by the film. Kristen Stewart has won everyone's heart with her performance and the director clearly made her mark with his amazing work. The cast also includes Olga Hellsing as Sarah the Duchess of York, Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn and Niklas Kohrt as Prince Andrew. 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight wrote the screenplay.

Check Out What The Critics Have To Say:

The Guardian: No doubt it took an outsider to make a film that’s as unreverential as Spencer, which dares to examine the royals as if they were specimens under glass. At heart, of course, Larraín and Knight’s tale is utterly preposterous. It’s a tragedy about a spoiled princess who lashes out at the servants; a thriller about a woman who has only 10 minutes to get into her dress before Christmas dinner is served. But how else do you play it? The monarchy itself is preposterous. Spencer presents the whole institution as little more than a silly ongoing game of dress-up, a farce that depends for its survival on everyone playing along and propping up the illusion, the old moth-eaten brocade.

Indie Wire: For all its impressive formal swings, the film’s aura of repetitive, notes-on-a-theme fatalism can wear thin over time, which is very much the point. In that respect, Larraín shows his cards in a late, beautifully acted scene between Stewart and Hawkins that offers, with its change of scenery, a change of pace, a blast of light and human warmth. And as “Spencer” lingers within that sunnier tempo throughout its closing moments, it ironically reveals the figure’s third great tragedy: That there was another kind of world open to Diana, another sort of life possible for her all along.

Screen Daily: This is the third of Larraín’s biographical films, following Neruda and his Jackie Kennedy portrait Jackie, which similarly showed its subject as an isolated and misunderstood figure, wandering in a kingdom that is not her own (in Kennedy’s case, the White House) and crushed by her own glamorous media image. Spencer is bound to stand and fall on its central performance - which brings unusual pressure, since Kristen Stewart must contend with a vast array of public preconceptions and the whole repertoire of now-mythical fashion pictures. Viewers can decide for themselves how Stewart’s version compares with The Crown’s much praised discovery Emma Corrin and her soon-to-be-seen successor Elizabeth Debicki. But Stewart brings her own magnetism to the role, as well as presumably drawing her own history of contending with obsessive fan and media attention.

South China Morning Post: The best scenes are tender moments with her “boys”, William and Harry, giving them secret presents to open on Christmas Day (tradition in the Royal household dictates all gifts be opened the day before). She also protests against William being forced to join the Boxing Day pheasant shoot, a small moment of triumph for her. Spencer Release Date: Kristen Stewart's Film on Princess Diana Will Hit Theatres on November 5.

Spencer isn't entirely true-to-fact, but rather serves as an imagining of what might have happened during that fateful holiday period. Neon and Topic Studios had jointly acquired the US rights to the movie in June 2020. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender. The movie is set for a November 5 release.

