The highly anticipated second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has premiered and fans are running wild with excitement. The final film of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home looks like it’s going to be a grand spectacle and a celebration of the character. The trailer featured a whole lot of new stuff and gave us a general idea of what we can expect from the plot. Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: Tom Holland's Spider-Man Fights 'Visitors' From Other Universes In This Thrill-Packed Promo (Watch Video).

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s second trailer gave us a look at all the villains that Spidey will be facing off against. This seems to be the biggest line up of villains for any Spider-Man film yet. So with further ado, let’s take a look at everything that we learned from the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Watch The Trailer:

Spider-Man on the Run

The trailer starts off how you would expect. Spidey is on the run after having his identity revealed by Mysterio. Besides him is MJ.

Villains Arrive Due to Doctor Strange’s Spell

After Peter messes up Doctor Strange’s spell, he reveals that there are visitors from “every universe”. This would explain how the villains end up in the MCU.

Spider-Man vs Doc Ock

We get an extended look at Spidey vs Doc Ock on the bridge. The fight looks all kinds of exciting and looks like it will be an introduction for Green Goblin as well. The real stinger at the end begins with Doc Ock saying, “You aren’t Peter Parker.”

Villains Trapped in Strange’s Prison

Later on we can see a shot of Doctor Octopus trapped in a prison made by Doctor Strange. It looks like Strange will be making an individual prison for each villain until he figures out how to send them back to their universe.

Spidey’s Suit Has Magic Powers

In a shot where we get our best look at the black and gold suit, we can see Spidey having magical powers. It looks like those powers will be integrated into his suit. In the same shot we can even see Electro. Looks like he has his blue lightning though over here.

Spidey Is Sent To Round Up All the Villains

Looks like Peter and team will be spending the first act of the film rounding up all the villains who entered from the multiverse. In the meantime Strange will probably be figuring out how to solve the mess at hand.

Peter Will Set The Villains Free

It looks like Peter will be the one who will set all the villains free. After its revealed that they are all destined to die in their universe at the hand of their Spider-Man, Peter has a skirmish with Strange and will set all of them free. Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer Reaction: Crazy Multiverse Shenanigans of Tom Holland, Zendaya’s MCU Film Make Fans Go Bonkers on Internet!

The Sinister Five

The final few seconds of the trailer reveal the entire lineup of villains that we will be seeing. Looks like Green Goblin will be leading the team and he will be joined by Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and Lizard.

MJ’s “Gwen Stacy” Moment

We also get a look at MJ falling from a scaffolding with Peter jumping after her. Looks like the film will be paying homage to the famous scene from comics and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that involves Gwen Stacy’s death.

A Greater Threat

At the end we see Strange at the top of the Statue of Liberty worrying about even a greater threat coming. What that exactly is we don’t know, but we will have to wait and watch.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in cinemas on December 17, 2021.

