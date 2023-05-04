Its officially May the Fourth, and Star Wars Day is upon us once more. Being coined after the term “may the force be with you,” May 4 is officially recognised as a day for Star Wars fans due to the similarity the date shares with the franchise’s most iconic line. Star Wars is just something that has been deep embedded into the culture, and the date is just further proof of the impact that the franchise has had. Daisy Ridley to Return As Rey in New Star Wars Movie- Reports.

With Star Wars, there is something always special. It has given us many great films, shows, characters and more, but one of the most iconic things to come out the franchise has always been lightsabers. A sword with laser for a blade. It’s one of the coolest things ever, and George Lucas’ genius is just immeasurable. The movies have always presented us with great lightsaber duels, and created for some cool and intense visuals. So, to celebrate May the Fourth, let’s rank six of the best lightsaber fights from the franchise.

Note: We Will Be Only Taking a Look at the Lightsaber Duels From the Films

Rey vs Kylo Ren (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens)

The Force Awakens featured an astonishingly shot lightsaber battle at the end that ushered in a new era of Star Wars. Seeing Kylo Ren go toe-to-toe against the new blood of the franchise, it was exciting to see Rey just force pull the lightsaber from the snow and engange in a climactic duel.

Yoda vs Count Dooku (Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones)

Up until Attack of the Clones we had never seen Yoda use a lightsaber, so when he actually got one out during his battle with Count Dooku, it came across as one of the biggest surprises in the film. Just the sheer build-up to it, the scene was extremely cool.

Luke vs Darth Vader (Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi)

Return of the Jedi was a buildup of everything that came before it. When that final clash between Luke and Vader begins, you can feel the sheer emotion seeping through every moment. A father trying to bring his son to the dark side, while the son tries to look for redemption within his father. It’s a scene that really harkens the emotions of that duality.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn vs Darth Maul (Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace)

Dual lightsabers was something that we had never even thought of, and George Lucas just decided that he will open up this fight in the coolest way possible. This scene is the definition of how cool the lightsaber battles in the prequels were, and just watching Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan trying their best to defeat Darth Maul is something that will never get old.

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs Anakin Skywalker (Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith)

A scene that will forever remain iconic, the duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker at the end of Revenge of the Sith is one of the franchise’s high points. Two brothers-of-war just going at it in a duel to death, it’s a scene that sees Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen give it their all.

Luke Skywalker vs Darth Vader (Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back)

A scene that defined the franchise, the first battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader will be something embedded into everyone’s brains. From getting the classic “I am your father” scene to it just delivering on the build-up of everything before it, the scene is a revelation like no other. Star Wars Celebration 2023: From Andor Season 2 to Daisy Ridley Returning as Rey, Ranking the 7 Biggest Announcements and Reveals From the Event!

Star Wars is just one of those franchise’s that you can’t help but love. Here is hoping Lucasfilm delivers even greater lightsaber duels down the line with their movies and shows. With this we finish off the list and wish you a happy May the Fourth!

