Taika Waititi Slams Apple's Keyboards During His Interaction Backstage After Oscars 2020 Win (Watch Video) 

Taika Waititi Oscars 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Taika Waititi had a special night at this year's Academy Awards given that he took home his first-ever Oscar. The director of Jojo Rabbit bagged Best Adapted Screenplay honour at Oscars 2020 and also became the first indigenous director to win an Oscar. The director was certainly thrilled about his win and made sure to send a strong message to indigenous kids in his speech as he said, "I dedicate this to all the Indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories,” he said. “We are the original storytellers and we can make it here, as well", he further added. Oscars 2020 Full Winners List: Parasite Wins Four Major Awards Including Best Picture and Best Director; Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor, Renee Zellweger Best Actress.

After winning the coveted honour, the director in his backstage session with the media was asked what he thought writers should be demanding in the next round of discussions with producers and Taika's answer certainly came as a surprise after he went on a rant against Apple's Macbook.

He said, "Apple needs to fix those keyboards,” he said. “They are impossible to write on — they’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better. Hands up who still uses a PC? You know what I’m talking about. It’s a way better keyboard. Those Apple keyboards are horrendous.”

Watch Taika Waititi Talking About Apple Keyboards:

Post-#Oscar win Taika Waititi has some serious thoughts about Apple’s keyboards. pic.twitter.com/QGLUrKCiZi — Nerdist (@nerdist) February 10, 2020

Taika didn't just stop at that. He further went on to talk about the medical problems he has developed thanks to bad keyboards. He said, "I’ve got some shoulder problems. I’ve got OOS [Occupational Overuse Syndrome, a term used in New Zealand for RSI] — I don’t know what you call it over here, this sort of thing here, that tendon which goes down your forearm down into the thumb? You know what I’m talking about, if you guys are ever writing. And what happens is you open the laptop and you're like this (makes uncomfortable hunched-over-laptop pose) — we’ve just got to fix those keyboards. The WGA needs to step in and actually do something.” 92nd Academy Awards Funny Memes and GIFs: From Billie Eilish's Confused Expression to Martin Scorsese Fighting Sleep During Eminem's Performance, Oscars 2020 Was a Meme Fest.

Well, let's see if Apple has any response for Waititi's genuine concerns about writers facing problems with 'bad' keyboard!