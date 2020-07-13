It's Mama J's birthday and expect the Jonas brothers to have a virtual birthday bash of some sorts. Denise Miller-Jonas, known for being the glamorous mummy of Nick, Joe, Kevin and Frankie Jonas celebrates her special day and of course, her darling daughter-in-law, Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest birthday wish for her. The Quantico actress earlier took to her Instagram account to share a rather adorable picture with her Mama J and it certainly warmed our hearts. Mother's Day 2020: Priyanka Chopra Says 'Not Being Able to Celebrate With My Mother Or Mother-in-law Makes My Heart Heavy' in an Emotional Video Post.

"Happy Birthday MamaJ ! Thank your for your constant grace and generosity.. I’m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together ...Love you so much," captioned Priyanka while sharing her beautiful picture with her Nick's mother. The actress has always been fond of her mother-in-law and together, they share an amazing bond. Nick Jonas Wishes Mom Denise and Mom-In-Law Madhu Chopra On Mother’s Day With This Throwback Video Of Them Grooving Together!

Check Out Her Birthday Wish

While the actress has revealed her plans to celebrate the occasion together, we wonder if she plans on throwing an intimate bash for all her close family members. And if yes, we can't wait to see her happy pictures with the birthday girl from the same. Here's looking forward to them and patiently waiting for Nick to share his birthday wishes with an adorable post on social media.

