Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash was released in Indian theatres on June 16, 2023. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film follows Barry Allen as he travels back in time to save his mother and ends up breaking the multiverse. However, after release, The Flash leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. The Flash Movie Review: Ezra Miller’s DC Film is a Wild, Crowd-Pleasing Concoction of Fun, Chaos and Messy CGI (LatestLY Exclusive).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords for downloading pirated versions of the film. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. The Flash: Post-Credits Scene of Ezra Miller's DC Film With MAJOR CAMEO Leak Online Before Release (SPOILER ALERT).

For the unversed, The Flash stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, Michael Keaton as Batman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl and more. The Flash is playing in theatres right now.

