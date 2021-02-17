Dhanush fans were in for a surprise when it was announced that their favourite hero was going to be a part of Russo brothers upcoming Netflix film titled The Gray Man. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and his fans are pretty excited to see Dhanush in the film which is based on a novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The Hollywood adaptation of They Gray Man sounds exciting already as it flaunts such an ensemble cast and Mark Greaney is also looking forward to it. The Gray Man: Dhanush Joins The Cast Of Russo Brothers’ Most Expensive Netflix Film!

The author opened up about the adaptation of his book and the movie production and revealed that he did not even know who Dhanush was before he was cast in the film. Having said that, he said that he is very impressed by the actor and speculated that Dhanush will essay the role of one of the heads of the kill team that is after Court Gentry, which will be essayed by Ryan Gosling. " It is fascinating to me that they cast an Indian actor Dhanush, whom I am not familiar with. I assume he plays one of the heads of the kill team that is after Court Gentry," said Mark.

He went on to talk about how he stalked Dhanush on Twitter after he discovered that he has been cast in the film. "I have some 6000 followers on Twitter and it is nothing special. Then Dhanush followed me on Twitter, the Indian actor who is going be in The Gray Man. I was like wow he is following me and he has some 9.7 million followers. He is a very big deal," added the author. Mark admitted that he has even seen a few videos of Dhanush and is looking forward to seeing him in the movie. CONFIRMED! Dhanush’s D40 Movie Title to Be Announced In February 2020.

Announcing that he is a part of The Gray Man, Dhanush took to Twitter to share a statement. "Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's 'The Gray Man,' starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by the Russo Brothers. Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action-packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout the years. Love you all! Spread love. OM NAMASHIVAYA," Dhanush said.

The spy-thriller comes with a budget of a whopping USD 200 million. Joe and Anthony Russo intend to create a new James Bond-level film franchise with The Gray Man. The cinematic hunk-off will be bankrolled by their new content company AGBO and will revolve around the story of an ex-CIA operative turned killer as he is pursued by an old colleague.

