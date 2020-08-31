The Haunting Of Bly Manor is the follow up to Netflix's horror drama series, The Haunting of Hill House. Despite being a sequel, it is a standalone series, with a fresh new story and backdrop. Some actors are returning albeit playing brand new characters. Well, the first teaser of The Haunting Of Bly Manor has dropped on the internet and it is intriguing. There are a few scares laid out in the 1 minutes 20 seconds long video. The new series stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve. The Babysitter: Killer Queen Trailer - Bella Thorne Returns as the Demonic Cult Member for This Horror Comedy (Watch Video).

The teaser trailer introduces us to a few main characters. Victoria plays Dani, "a young governess hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house". The kids in the series are obviously creepy. But we know the star of the debut series was not the horror tropes but the heartbreaking drama embedded into the plot. Let us see what the makers are exploring this time around. Lovecraft Country Lands 100% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Here's What the Critics Are Saying About the Horror Series.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor, from creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy, will stream on Netflix from October 9. You can save it to binge-watch over Halloween 2020.

Watch The Teaser Trailer For The Haunting of Bly Manor Here:

The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. But the studio has said that the series is based on the works of the author, which could also mean that the show will go beyond just one book.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).