'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Episode 8 Review: For a fun little teen drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty has been very heavy on the drama part of it. The Prime Video show, which is inching towards The Summer I Turned Pretty finale episode on September 17, has been delivering action-packed episodes that leave fans screaming, fighting and cursing the show's name at 3 am (IYKYK). And the latest episode delivers another dramatic and absolutely shocking performance that has fans cheering on. The Summer I Turned Pretty is a teen drama that follows Christopher Briney's Conrad Fisher, Lola Tung's Isabel Conklin (Belly) and Gavin Casalengo's Jeremiah Fisher through their love triangle. Created by Jenny Han, the show's latest episode finally gave us the BellyJere wedding that was the talk of the town since the first few episodes.

Much to the dismay of Team Jeremiah and the cheers of Team Conrad, the show continued to stay true to the book with Jeremiah and Belly calling off their wedding after Jeremiah realised the gravity of being with someone who always loved his brother (Conrad) first. However, the episode actually begins with Belly still reeling from the night when Conrad finally confessed his feelings for her, and Belly tries to have a conversation with Jeremiah about the incident. However, he is caught up in a fishing trip. Meanwhile, Conrad stays back in the house, leading to Belly and Conrad being alone in the house again.

While Conrad initially tries to brush aside his confession from the previous night, Belly continues to push his buttons and taunts him about going back to his usual tactics of saying something and taking it back. At this point, Conrad finally breaks again and confesses his love for her again, but Belly tries to push his feelings aside. However, Conrad confirms that he will not be hiding his emotions any longer. We go on to see Belly try to have a private conversation with Jeremiah, but fails, and she confesses that she cannot help but gravitate towards Conrad and what he is doing.

Belly also finds out about Jeremiah accepting the job at his dad’s office without consulting her, and they have a small spat. However, things really turn for the south when Belly, unable to sleep again, goes for a night swim and decides to come clean to Jeremiah. When she tells him that Conrad confessed his love to her, he rages. However, Belly tries to pacify him with the fact that she chose Jere. When she wakes up the next day, Jere is nowhere to be found. The whole wedding party starts looking for Jeremiah, and Conrad finally manages to find him and has a confrontation with him (which leads to Jeremiah punching him). An angry Jeremiah tells Conrad that he is dead to him and asks him to cut all ties with Belly and Jere.

Conrad gives Jere his letter that Susannah wrote for his wedding day. Except, it is accidentally the letter Susannah wrote to Conrad. He gives him the letter and leaves to marry Belly. At the country club, Conrad leaves his mother’s ring for Jeremiah and tells him that Belly should have it. He also meets Belly one last time and says his goodbyes. However, when Jeremiah and Belly start talking about the wedding, he realises that Belly still loves Conrad too. After a lot of deliberation and intense discussions, they finally call off the wedding, and Belly leaves Cousins and decides to head to Paris. At the airport, she chances upon a heartbroken Conrad who is waiting for his flight back to California.

The internet has been going gaga over this episode and fans are extremely excited to see where we go from here. While the show is based on The Summer trilogy by Jenny Han, the book does end here, with a small epilogue about who Belly finally marries. However, fans are excited to see how the show will fare from here, with everyone eagerly waiting for Episode 9, 10 and 11 and all that is in store for us.

