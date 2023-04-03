One of the most viral pictures from the recent Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre launch event was that of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan posing with Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, along with Nita Ambani. The Spider-Man: No Way Home couple, also dating each other in real life, were special guests of the evening on Day 2 of the event, and if the frame with them also has two of India's biggest stars, then it is bound to create a rage on social media. Unfortunately, it also left a very eminent historian and scholar quite irritated on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Tom Holland and Zendaya Pose With Nita Ambani at NMACC Event (View Pic).

Why? Because the historian shares the same name as the Hollywood star. Tom Holland, who is an acclaimed author and scholar, goes by the handle @holland_tom. The actor Tom Holland is also on Twitter with the handle @TomHolland1996.

The funny part is the actor is not very active on Twitter and his handle doesn't have a blue tick. The historian, on the other hand, has a verified handle, so when the pics of the Hollywood actor went viral from the NMACC event, fanclubs and portals were tagging him in their posts, leaving 'Tom Holland' the historian irked! ‘Tom Holland’ Thinks He Has Destroyed Prospects of Spider-Man: No Way Home in India After Author Tweets on Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

Like below:

Please make it stop https://t.co/K8j0EBbjyY — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

Here's the twitter profile of Tom Holland the historian:

Twitter Profile of Tom Holland the Historian (Photo Credits: Twitter)

And here's the Twitter Profile of Tom Holland the actor:

Twitter Profile of Tom Holland the actor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This is the author he heaved a sigh of relief when Tom Holland and Zendaya left India on April 3.

This is not the first time the author was in the centre of identity troubles on Twitter. A couple of years back, he trolled PM Narendra Modi for getting a stadium named after himself in Gujarat by tweeting "I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself." In response, Modi supporters began to troll and slam the Hollywood actor for no fault of his!

