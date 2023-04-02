The grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai had Hollywood and Bollywood celebs attending the event. Now one crazy star-studded picture from the event has gone viral where Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan along with Zendaya and Tom Holland pose alongside Nita Ambani in this beautiful moment from day two of the event. Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt Perform to Oscar-Winning Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ From RRR at NMACC Event Day 2 (Watch Video).

Superstars at NMACC Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

