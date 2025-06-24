What happens when two of the most iconic and handsome actors in Hollywood reunite publicly after years? Fans were treated to a reunion they didn’t see coming when Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Brad Pitt’s upcoming film F1. The Mission: Impossible star made a surprise appearance at the event on Monday (June 23) at Cineworld Leicester Square in London to support his longtime friend Brad Pitt. Photos of the Hollywood legends greeting each other on the red carpet have since gone viral. ‘F1’: Brad Pitt Talks About New Film, Shares Reason Behind His New Buzz Cut.

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise’s Heartwarming Reunion at ‘F1’ Premiere

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, who last shared the screen in the 1994 horror-fantasy Interview with the Vampire, reunited after 31 years, delighting fans. Photos and videos of their reunion at the premiere of Brad Pitt’s upcoming film F1 have taken social media by storm. For the special screening, Brad Pitt looked stylish in a green suit paired with a matching scarf, while Tom Cruise looked dapper in a grey suit teamed with a light grey shirt.

Tom Cruise Surprises Brad Pitt at ‘F1’ Premiere in London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Fan couldn't contain their excitement about the iconic reunion and flooded social media to express their joy with positive comments about the duo. A user wrote, "Lets see a movie together with these two please", while another commented, "This is iconic." Another user joked about their youthful appearance and wrote, "Men in their 60s pretending to be in their 30s."

Netizens React to Tom Cruise-Brad Pitt’s Reunion at ‘F1’ Premiere

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Poking fun at Tom Crusie's jaw-dropping stunts in his movies, Brad Pitt told E! News, "I'm not gonna hang myass off airplanes." He joked that a collaboration between the two would only happen when Crusie does "something again that's on the ground." ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Movie Review: Tom Cruise and the Big Action Scenes Save the Day, Hopefully Not One Last Time! (LatestLY Exclusive).

F1 follows the story of a racer who returns to Formula 1 to help his struggling team and also mentor a rookie driver. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 25, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).