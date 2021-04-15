The rights of American actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista-starrer Universe's Most Wanted have been nabbed by STXfilms. According to Variety, STX acquired 'Universe's Most Wanted' from AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance. The production house will release the film in the United States, the United Kingdom and India. Currently, the sci-fi film is in pre-production mode and is scheduled to begin shooting in Melbourne, Australia in late July. Army of the Dead Trailer Out! Zack Snyder’s Zombie Film Starring Dave Bautista and Huma Qureshi Makes Undead Look Awesomely Terrifying! (Watch Video).

The plot of the movie revolves around a small town that gets a big surprise when a spaceship carrying the universe's most wanted and dangerous criminals crash lands in their backyard. Soon the sheriff and his son become heroes when they find themselves helping an intergalactic peacekeeper (Bautista) to keep the ragtag group of alien prisoners from escaping and taking over the world. George RR Martin’s In The Lost Lands is Getting a Film Adaptation with Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista in the Lead.

Per Variety, the deal reunites the 'Guardians Of The Galazy' star with the studio that backed his recent film, the family comedy 'My Spy'. But, STX sold to Amazon Prime amid the pandemic so the movie did not play in theatres. STX also worked with AGC Studios on the Kristin Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn and Bebe Rexha starrer upcoming comedy 'Queenpins.' "It's a thrill to be working with old and new friends on this movie. After successfully collaborating with Dave Bautista on 'My Spy' and with AGC on our upcoming comedy 'Queenpins,' it's great to be back in business with these frequent collaborators.

And we're enormously excited to be working with Brad Peyton, who's proven talent for creating action-packed, fun adventures with plenty of comedy will make this movie a must-see event," said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. Stuart Ford, chairman of AGC Studios, added, "We're thrilled at STX's passion for 'Universe's Most Wanted' and look forward to working alongside Adam, Sam, and the team as we move towards production and hopefully enable Brad and the team to make an exciting movie."

Brad Peyton will direct 'Universe's Most Wanted' from a screenplay by F. Scott Frazier and Jimmy Loweree. Producers on the film include Peyton's company ASAP Entertainment, as well as Bautista's production company Dream Bros Entertainment. It will also be produced by AGC Studios. AGC's Miguel Palos Jr. and Linda McDonough are executive producing alongside Carsten Lorenz.