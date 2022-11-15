In a recent photoshoot, Andrew Garfield turned up the heat even further in a desert as the actor posed shirtless. The Spider-Man actor brought the heat showcasing his chiselled body while fitted with some leather pants and striking poses that will surely dazzle you in the best way possible. Andrew Garfield Birthday Special: From Hacksaw Ridge to The Social Network, 5 Best Films of the Spider-Man Star That Aren’t Marvel Related!

Check Out the Photos:

Andrew Garfield photographed by Luke Gilford for British GQ pic.twitter.com/i4H2pQoTGU — Film Daze (@filmdaze) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)