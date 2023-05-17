Actor Timothee Chalamet is gearing up to showcase his multiple talents on Wonka, a prequel musical film based on the characters from Roal Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. "To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy. That's why I was drawn to it," he told Vogue, reports Deadline. "In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there's so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate." Wonka: Timothee Chalamet Roped In To Play Young Willy Wonka in Warner Bros' Origin Movie.

Wonka, directed by Paul King, is expected to drop on December 15 of this year in North America. The screenplay by King and Simon Farnaby includes a star-studded cast like Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Mathew Baynton and Simon Farnaby. Hugh Grant is also part of the film and will be portraying an Oompa-Loompa. Additional cast includes Peter Joseph, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Calah Lane, Colin O'Brien, Rahkee Thakrar, Ellie White, Murray McArthur and Tracy Ifeachor. Timothee Chalamet Shares His First Look as Willy Wonka From Upcoming Prequel Film ‘Wonka’ (View Pic).

An extended trailer was previewed at CinemaCon in April of this year showcasing the beginnings of the chocolate maker. The original book by British author Roald Dahl which was first published in 1964 has inspired two films. In 1971, Gene Wilder took on the role of Willy Wonka in the Mel Stuart-directed film. Warner Bros. would produce a new version of the film that was released in 2005 with Johnny Depp as Wonka and Tim Burton directing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).