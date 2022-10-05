It’s World Teachers’ Day and we take this moment to highlight all the teachers of this world! Established in 1994, the day was brought into effect so that the adoption of 1966s International Labour Organisation (ILO)/United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recommendation concerning teachers could be acknowledged. A day that focuses on all the struggles faced by those who guide us and teach us, it is there to recognise the rights and responsibilities of a teacher. Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2022: From Lisbeth Salander to Ramona Flowers, 5 of Our Favorite Bisexual Characters From Films!

With films acknowledging the struggles of a teacher, we have had some great characters be delivered to us on screen. Focusing on a healthy relationship with the students and imparting lessons that will always stick with us, these five teachers helped us get in touch with us and realise that maybe there is more to us than meets the eye. So, to celebrate this World Teachers’ Day, here are five best teachers from Hollywood films.

Albus Dumbledore (Harry Potter Films)

While Dumbledore was played by two different actors in the Harry Potter saga, his characters remained as one of the most compassionate. Having a love for Harry that saw him take on the role of a more protective guardian going forward, this is definitely one teacher you would want to have on your side.

Mr Anderson (The Perks of Being a Wallflower)

While Paul Rudd has a very minimal role in the acclaimed The Perks of Being a Wallflower, he still leaves us with a line that can be pretty life-changing if understood. Being Charlie’s English teacher, he is compassionate and probably the most understanding teacher that you could as for.

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Top Gun: Maverick)

Never thought Maverick would make it on to this list, but Top Gun: Maverick changed the game as Tom Cruise brought his A-game. Showcasing Pete get out of his comfort zone to teach a new generation of pilots in how to execute and survive a deadly mission, there is a great character arc over here that will speak to many.

Dewey Finn (School of Rock)

A teacher that learns at the same time as his students, Dewey Finn is a fish-out-of-water that immediately ranks among the best teachers on this list. Trying to teach his students music while hiding from the school board, it all boils down to one final concert that is well executed as Jack Black brings great energy to this “down on his luck” character. World Actors Day 2022: From La La Land to Birdman, 7 Films That Celebrate the Art of Acting!

John Keating (Dead Poets Society)

A passionate teacher who brings unorthodox teachings to his class, Robin Williams’ John Keating is someone you would always want by your side. Asking everyone to seize the day, he does a great job at not approaching his students as students, but rather as learners and friends. This is what makes Keating stand apart from the rest and just makes him easily lovable.

