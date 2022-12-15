2022 saw huge highest highs, and some of the lowest lows we have seen in movies this year. With many films just not living up to the mark, we saw our anticipation die down as disappointment slowly kicked in. Films like Black Adam and Jurassic World Dominion were some of the hotly anticipated films, but aside from living up to the mark, they just made us roll our eyes back in disappointment. Year-Ender 2022: From Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock to Kanye West’s Controversies, 9 Viral Celebrity Videos That Live Rent Free in Our Heads.

With scenes failing to make any sense, or aspects just being underwhelming to some reveals being extremely predictable, films in 2022 were filled to the brim with moments like this. So, with the year coming to an end, let’s take a look back at seven of the dumbest moments from films in 2022.

Wally’s Death (Don’t Make Me Go)

A Still From Don't Make Me Go (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Video)

Don’t Make Me Go was so good, until it wasn’t. With the second half pulling the rug right underneath from you, it features Wally, the terminally ill Max’s daughter, die immediately with there being no setup to it at all. It just made the entire experience seem sour - and what was a good father-daughter story, just hit a huge dud with its ending.

Reveal of the Killers (Death on the Nile)

A Still From Death on the Nile (Photo Credits: 20th Century Studios)

Agatha Christe’s stories have been a huge mainstay of the murder mystery genre, however, Kenneth Branagh just wasn’t able to bring the same energy to his film adaptation. With the entire film building up to the huge killer reveal, it turns out Armie Hammer’s Simone Doyle and Emma Mackey’s Jacqueline de Bellefort were the true killers. In a moment that everyone saw coming, it’s just made even sillier by the reveal scene being completely goofy in its execution.

Gorr the… Child Kidnapper? (Thor: Love and Thunder)

A Still From Thor: Love and Thunder (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

Thor: Love and Thunder was adapting two iconic storylines from the Thor comics, that of Mighty Thor and Gorr the God Butcher. While it did adapt Mighty Thor’s story quite appropriately (appropriately being the bare minimum), he fumbled a lot with Gorr’s storyline. With Christian Bale giving it his all, he was let down by writing that saw his most pivotal moment as a villain being when he kidnapped children. For a guy named God Butcher, he sure didn’t kill any gods in the film.

Marilyn Monroe’s Fetus (Blonde)

A Still From Blonde (Photo Credits: Netflix)

You would think I am joking in the title, but no… it’s an actual scene from a film that was shot and released. Blonde was a controversial release all over that not only fetishised the suffering of an actress, but also provided an inaccurate account of her life. However, the talking fetus in the film took the cake just because of how bizarre the entire sequence was.

How Black Adam Got His Name (Black Adam)

A Still From Black Adam (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

Treating Black Adam’s name like it’s a huge reveal was certainly one of the biggest eye-rolling moments of the year. Filled with all the cliches of early 2000s comic book movies, Black Adam somehow trumped them all by pulling a Fant4stic on us and revealing that he got his name when someone said something particular, only for it to cut to the credits and show the title of the film. It certainly was something that just felt a bit lackluster considering it’s not even a cool way to get your name.

Morbius' Post Credits (Morbius)

A Still From Morbius (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures)

The post-credits of Morbius made no sense at all. With it taking place during Spider-Man: No Way Home's climactic battler, it sees Vulture being sent to Sony's Spider-Man universe. The key point here being, it completely contradicts the logic of Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending, and sees him team up with Morbius quite immediately, which makes no sense whatsoever.

Giganotosaurus Attack (Jurassic World Dominion)

A Still From Jurassic World (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

Oh, where to even start with Jurassic World Dominion. The finale of this long running franchise that focused on human clones and locusts rather than the dinos themselves, it was an overall disappointment. However, when a dino was even involved, the scene was filled with continuity errors and framing that just didn’t make sense, especially the Giganotosaurus attack. Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Chris Pratt and Sam Neill’s Finale is a T-Rex Sized Disappointment With Quite the Convoluted Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

These moments certainly made us roll our eyes back. With some of the films in 2022 just not hitting the right mark with its blockbusters, here is hoping 2023 has some consistency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2022 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).