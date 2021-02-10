Jared Leto's portrayal of Joker in Suicide Squad was one of the most divisive portrayals of the Clown Prince. Leto was done with the role after the negative reception to his performance and moved onto Marvel to play Morbius in the upcoming film. But Zack Snyder brought him back for the Justice League Snyder Cut reshoots, once again raising the expectations of all Joker fans. The interesting thing is Joker never featured anywhere in the 2017 Justice League. Zack Snyder’s Justice League: A Menacing Steppenwolf Smashing Amazonians in This Viral Video Clip Has Just Amped Up Our Excitement for Snyder Cut!

After a little tease of Leto's look was shared by Snyder a few days back, we have now gotten a proper look of what the actor actually looks like in the film. And it is crazy insane! Leto's Joker in Snyder Cut is not like that the flamboyant deranged mob boss we saw in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, but more of how Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight would look like if he had grown hair and had a fondness for dirty pajamas!

Our first full look at Jared Leto as Joker in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/fqXpVBcl1E — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 9, 2021

Going by the background, Joker seems to be incarcerated in a cell in Arkham Asylum. But there's more. Forget Justice League Snyder Cut! 11 Bollywood Movies Whose Director’s Cut Fans Should Start Campaigning for Right Now!

Eagle-eyed fans have recalled an earlier still of Batman standing in a dark grey corridor from Snyder Cut, wearing the same kind of suit we saw him wear in the Knightmare sequence of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. As Joker's stills have a similar background, they piece these two pictures together and are theorising that Joker will be part of Batman's Knightmare sequence in Snyder Cut.

the Knightmare stuff in Zack Snyder’s Justice League is gonna be wild pic.twitter.com/42RWDwyLur — Luke (@qLxke_) February 9, 2021

This theory goes well with Snyder's quote that his film would finally have Ben Affleck's Batman meet Let's Joker. He had said, "Fans deserved (this) from the DC Universe. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together." However, Joker's role in the film won't be much since the Justice League has much bigger fish to fry. Like Steppenwolf or Darkseid, for example.

With all these exciting teases and pictures, March 19 can't seem nearer, as Zack Snyder's Justice League will be streaming on HBO Max as a four-hour movie. The trailer would be out on February 14.

