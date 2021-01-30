During a new podcast interview, Hollywood star Zendaya discussed her relationship with social media and spilled the beans on whether she is really the one behind her Instagram handle. According to E! News, the 'Malcolm and Marie' actor is doing her part to ensure that her social media stays authentic. With over 85 million followers on Instagram alone, Zandaya has developed a large and loyal fan base for her. During the 'The HFPA in Conversation' podcast, speaking about how she is the only one logging in and interacting with those followers she said, "I'm very, very particular about my Instagram so nobody has access to it other than me, I think it's important to a degree, to be honest with that stuff." Malcolm & Marie Trailer: John David Washington and Zendaya’s Love Goes Through Fire and Ice In This Black-n-White Netflix Flick (Watch Video)

In comparison to her other Hollywood A-list celebrity peers, Zendaya isn't one to post every day. Instead, she explained her limits when it comes to social media, "I was far more active when I was younger, but over time I think I just--it's not that I hate it or anything--but I would find sometimes that being on it would kind of make me anxious or I would start to overthink a little too much or be on my phone too much." She added, "I think my fans who have known me and who I feel like really understand me respect that because they understand that I am a human being and I think they want me to have a life and want me to be happy and exist beyond social media." Zendaya in Talks to Play Ronnie Spector in Singer’s Biopic

Ultimately, the attention and spotlight is something Zendaya finds relatively normal. As per E! News after moving to Los Angeles with her dad at the age of thirteen, the former 'Shake It Up' star quickly learned how to deal with curious fans. As she prepares for the release of her upcoming Netflix project 'Malcolm and Marie', Zendaya wants to remind her fans that she sees them on social media, even if she's not able to post every day.