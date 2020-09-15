The much-awaited music video of "Humko Tum Mil Gaye" is now out and well, it certainly was well worth all the wait. Featuring one of TV's most loved on-screen couples, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar of Naagin 5. The duo share adorable chemistry and this song just compliments it even further. The song is about love conquering all other issues and features Hina and Dheeraj as a married couple whose love remains despite facing hardships together.

The song has been penned by Sayeed Quadri and composed by Naresh Sharma. Humko Tum Mil Gaye: Hina Khan Shares First Look Of Her Song With Naagin 5 Co-Star Dheeraj Dhoopar.

"Humko Tum Mil Gaye" has been sung by Vishal Mishra and the music video has been directed by Arif Khan. The song is a soulful number that is sure to pull at your heartstrings with its lyrics as well as the charming video. In the video, we see Hina and Dheeraj as a married couple who are very much in-love and shows how after Dheeraj Dhoopar gets paralysed, it's Hina Khan who takes care of him and helps him get back on his feet again. The song video shows how love and support can conquer any problems. Hina Khan on Humko Tum Mil Gaye Music Video With Dheeraj Dhoopar: The Song Will 'Radiate Lots and Lots of Good and Feelings to Everybody Out There.'

Check Out the Song Video Here:

Prior to the song release, Hina had given an interview about the song and why she was excited to work on it. She said, "I love stories which give out meaningful messages, and fortunately Humko Tum Mil Gaye is one of those beautiful songs which is going to give out a beautiful message." The romantic ballad does give out an amazing message and is sure to leave you emotional.

