TV actress Hina Khan is currently one day at a time to impress her fans. Even amid the pandemic, the beauty is in full force to achieve new heights in her profession and experiment with different things. The latest addition in her long list of projects is the music video with TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. Titled as "Humko Tum Mil Gaye," the song is coming out soon. Naagin 5 Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Turns Producer for a Short Film.

She shared a mushy monochrome snap with Dheeraj, both looking super adorable together. This will not be for the first time that the audience will get to see this pair gracing the small screen. They also worked together in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show, Naagin 5. Here's the glimpse.

Hina and Dheeraj

Hina Khan has earlier featured in a music video along with her friend and Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant, Priyank Sharma. They were seen in a romantic song called as "Raanjhana."

Watch Raanjhana Here:

Other than that, the fans are the most excited to see her new avatar in Naagin 5. She is seen as the shape shifting serpent in the show that focuses on the reincarnation story of the 'naagins.' Stay tuned with us for more updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).