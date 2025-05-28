Rapper Muhammad Bilal Shaikh, best known by his stage name Emiway Bantai, has received a death threat allegedly from Goldy Brar, a Canada-based associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to a police report, a threatening message was sent to a mobile number registered with Emiway Bantai's company, Bantai Records, demanding INR 1 crore. The shocking update comes just days after the rapper released a song titled "Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala," paying homage to the late Punjabi singer. ‘His Spirit Continue to Inspire Me’: Emiway Bantai Pays a Heartfelt Musical Tribute to Late Sidhu Moosewala.

Emiway Bantai From Goldy Brar After Sidhu Moosewala Song

On Sunday (May 25), a threatening message was sent to a number registered with Bantai Records, Emiway's label, demanding a ransom of INR 1 crore. The message read, "I am gangster Goldy Brar. Your singer has 24 hours. I want INR 1 crore or else I will kill him." According to the police, the message also mentioned Rohit Godara, another close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, residing in the US. Following a complaint from Emiway, a complaint was registered at the Nerul police station in Mumbai.

Check Out Emiway Bantai’s Latest Song on Sidhu Moosewala:

Concerned authorities are thoroughly investigating the matter, and more details regarding the same are awaited. However, the timing of the threat has raised eyebrows. Following the release of the song, the "Machayenge" singer expressed his admiration for Sidhu Moosewala and said, "Sidhu Moosewala is more than just an artist. He's a movement. His voice, his message and his spirit continue to inspire me and others every day. The tribute is my way of showing love and respect to someone who changed the game in his own way. Sidhu and I had actually discussed collaborating. This song is my way of turning that dream into reality." INSIDE Sidhu Moosewala’s Brother Shubhdeep Singh’s First Birthday Celebration; Jr Sidhu Cuts Cake With Family in Adorable Video – WATCH.

Sidhu Moosewala was killed by unidentified assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa.

