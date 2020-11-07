Kolkata, Nov 7: Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, under treatment at a private hospital here since October 6, continued to be critical but stable on Friday, one of the doctors attending on him said. Chatterjee continued to be on ventilation and was yet to regain consciousness, the doctor said. Soumitra Chatterjee Health Update: Veteran Actor Is Critical As He Continues to Be on Ventilator.

His haemoglobin count went up Friday and his platelet was more than one lakh, but his renal condition remained a matter of concern prompting doctors to contemplate conducting fresh dialysis on him. The doctor said as there was no more infection, a medical board set up for Chatterjee is planning to administer the last dose of antibiotics.

"But different medical boards are doing multiple reviews to plan the next course of treatment," he said. "On a cautionary basis we might be doing dialysis on Chatterjee on alternate days. After stopping some nephrotoxic inevitable drugs we hope his renal function will be restored," the doctor said. Besides, ENT specialists will be consulted for tracheostomy for long term air movement, he said.

The doctor had said on Thursday that the 85-year old thespian is giving responses though most of them are reflexes and his overall condition had improved than what it had been in the past seven to ten days. The Dada Saheb Phalke awardee had been admitted to the medical facility after testing positive for COVID-19. He tested negative days after his admission but COVID-19 encephalopathy set in and complications due to comorbidities surfaced.

Chatterjee had made his film debut in 'Apur Sansar', the last of the Apu trilogy by Satyajit Ray. He went to become the favourite of the maestro who cast him in 14 films and won critical global acclaim.

