Over the past few days, several incidents have emerged from Maharashtra where individuals who don’t speak or understand Marathi have reportedly been attacked by members of a political party. In a viral video, some party members can be seen warning people to learn the state language if they wish to earn a livelihood there. However, the way this message is being delivered has sparked backlash, with many pointing out that violence is never the solution to any issue. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ajay Devgn and Shilpa Shetty, have weighed in on the ongoing language row. In a recent video that has surfaced online, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh also reacted to the situation and shared his thoughts. ‘Mi Maharashtrachi Mulgi Aahe’: Shilpa Shetty REACTS As She Refuses To Get Into Marathi-Hindi Language Row at ‘KD - The Devil’ Teaser Launch (Watch Video).

Bhojuri Star Pawan Singh Says He Does Not Know Marathi Amid Language Row

At a recent TV9 event, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh was asked to share his thoughts about the Marathi-Hindi language row in Maharashtra and whether he knows Marathi, as he also works in Bollywood. Responding to this, the actor said, "Hame Marathi nahi aata. Mera Bangal mein ajanam hua, to zaroori kya ham Bangla bole? Humko nahi aata hai, nahi bolta hoon. Mujhe lagta hai mai nahi seekh paunga. Hindustaan hai yeh, har jagah Hindi bolne ka mera adhikaar hai."

(I don’t know Marathi. I was born in Bengal, so is it compulsory for me to learn Bengali? I don’t understand Marathi, and I don’t speak it. I also don’t feel I can learn it. This is Hindustan, I have every right to speak Hindi everywhere).

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh on Marathi-Hindi Language Row

He further raised a question, saying it is unfair to claim that just because he works in Maharashtra, he should understand and speak Marathi. He called it nothing but pure arrogance and pride. When the journalist asked whether he would be afraid of members of a specific party when he goes to Mumbai for work, the 29-year-old actor responded, “What can they do at most? Kill me? They can’t do anything more than that. Someone who dies for such a cause would be remembered for generations. But the fact is, I don’t know Marathi and I will still work there." Raj Thackeray Issues Gag Order to MNS Cadres Amid Hindi-Marathi Language Row in Maharashtra, Prohibits Party Members From Interacting With Media.

The controversy started when the Maharashtra government proposed to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools. Things got worse after a political party's members assaulted a shop owner in Mumbai's Miraroad for not speaking in Marathi. The order was filmed and circulated online, leading to massive backlash.

