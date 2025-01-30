Music duo Sachin-Jigar recently opened up about their upcoming performance at the renowned Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, describing it as a celebration of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage. Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 Dates and Theme: From Line-Up to Fun Activities and More, Here’s What You Can Expect at the Vibrant Event in Mumbai That Celebrates Art and Creativity.

The duo expressed their excitement about showcasing their music at one of the country's most prestigious art festivals, emphasizing the importance of honouring India’s artistic roots. The celebrated composer duo will perform for the first time at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Asia’s largest multidisciplinary street arts festival. Set to take place at the historic Asiatic Library Steps on February 1st, their performance is expected to be one of the major highlights of this year’s event.

Sachin-Jigar Share Excitement for Their Debut Performance at Iconic Festival

Speaking about their much-anticipated setlist, Sachin-Jigar shared, “Kala Ghoda is more than just a cultural festival; it’s a celebration of creativity, artistry, and India’s diverse cultural heritage. To be performing at such an esteemed event, especially after an incredible 2024, feels surreal.”

“We are beyond excited to create an experience that will stay with the audience long after the night ends. Our setlist will be a mix of our biggest hits, fan favorites, including "Aaj Ki Raat","Apna Bana Le",and "Aayi Nai", ensuring a musical journey that resonates with everyone attending,” they added.

Meanwhile, Sachin and Jigar have created chart-topping hits with tracks from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and their latest success, the 2024 blockbuster Stree 2.

Their upcoming slate of projects includes Ikkis, Param Sundari, and Thama with Maddock, Naadaniyaan with Dharma Productions and Maalik with Tips Films.

The music composers are known for their musical compositions in Hindi and Gujarati films. Coldplay India Tour 2025: Jasleen Royal Set to Become the First Indian Artist to Open for British Band During ‘Music of the Spheres’ Concert in Mumbai.

For the unversed, the duo, introduced by Amit Trivedi, first collaborated as arrangers for Rajesh Roshan before becoming assistants to Pritam, who had the most significant impact on their musical journey.

