If you are travelling to Mumbai in the months of January and February, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is an event you do not want to miss! The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival takes place every year in the bustling city of Mumbai. It is a lively, vibrant, and colourful celebration of art, culture, and creativity. It is held every year in the historic area of Kala Ghoda, and it brings hundreds of artists, performers, celebrities, and visitors from the city and different states, as well as travellers from around the world. It is a great opportunity to enjoy art installations, music, dance, and theatre. Visitors can also participate in various workshops, interesting talks, and stalls that sell handmade crafts. Whether you are an art lover or just a curious visitor, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 is a must-visit for a unique experience. Sara Ali Khan Lights Up Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Stage With Her Mesmerising Dance Performance (Watch Videos).

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 Dates

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 will take place from Saturday, January 25 to Sunday, February 2.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 Theme

The theme for the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 is ‘Silver.’ It is celebrating 25 years of the festival’s incredible legacy of transforming Mumbai into a vibrant cultural playground. Mumbai: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Guest Poet Bappadittya Sarkar, Returning From Anti-CAA-NRC Protest, Taken to Police by Uber Cab Driver.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 Events and Line-Up

The event will feature over 300 programmes across 15 categories that will take place at 25 venues within the precinct. Here’s what you can expect at the arts festival.

• The 25th edition of KGAF will kick off with a spectacular Silver Sitaare Fusion. It will feature 55 renowned artists and institutions performing 25 unique dance styles.

• The KGAF literature event will be held at Elphinstone College and David Sassoon Library.

• Theatre acts and plays will be held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

• Musical events will be held at the Asiatic Library Steps, Cross Maidan and Cooperage Bandstand Garden.

• Don’t miss out on the riveting performances by theatre greats like Juhi Babbar, Makarand Deshpande, Aakarsh Khurana along with other innovative productions.

• Take part in thought-provoking discussions with Devdutt Pattanaik, Jerry Pinto, and Gurcharan Das.

• Join Shreeja Chaturvedi and Kumar Varun for some laughter in laugh-out-loud sessions.

• Catch the extraordinary dance performances by Padma Shri Narthaki Nataraj, Aditi Mangaldas, and Prachee Shah Pandya.

• Expect dynamic and colourful art installations and delicious food to tantalise your tastebuds.

• For the complete festival programme click this link.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 Is Here!

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 is a great opportunity to experience the heart and soul of Mumbai’s creative pulse. Don’t forget to visit for a completely unique yet fun experience.

