Jasleen Royal is all set to make history this month as the first Indian artist to open for the legendary British rock band, Coldplay, during their Music of the Spheres India tour. This landmark moment is sure to be a proud achievement for both the singer and her fans, as it marks a significant step in her already impressive musical journey. As the countdown to the tour begins, Jasleen shared glimpses of her preparations on social media, teasing her followers with what’s to come. The singer’s excitement is palpable, and the announcement of her historic performance has been met with an outpouring of love from her fans, who have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Coldplay 2025 India Tour: Jasleen Royal, Elyanna and Shone Announced As Special Guests for British Rock Band’s Mumbai and Ahmedabad Shows.

Performing alongside Coldplay is an extraordinary opportunity for the talented young singer, whose soulful voice and unique style have earned her widespread recognition. For those lucky enough to attend, this is a rare chance to witness the fusion of two musical worlds—Jasleen Royal’s Indian charm and Coldplay’s international appeal. This will undoubtedly be a night to remember for all music lovers! Coldplay 2025 India Concert Tickets: British Band Announces Additional Spots for Mumbai Shows on January 18, 19, and 21 for Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Coldplay's India Tour Updates

Coldplay is set to perform in India at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, followed by shows at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. Due to overwhelming demand, BookMyShow released an additional batch of tickets, which went live on Saturday (January 11) at 4:00 PM.

