Kim So Hyun misses her fans a lot. She is not too frequent on her Instagram account but everytime she makes an appearance, she informs her admirers how much she missed them. So Hyun is one pretty girl and her fans love her for the plethora of work she has done. She is just 23 but the actress has been part of the industry since a long time now. That can only be possible if you love your fans and they love you back. Hence we noticed that a lot of her Instagram posts have captions such as 'Long Time no See'! Chae Jong Hyeop To Join Kim So Hyun in New Drama ‘Is It a Coincidence’.

Here are five such posts where Kim So Hyun looks beautiful as she connects with her fans. Hwang Minhyun To Join Kim So Hyun in Mystery Drama ‘Useless Lies’.

The longing to meet...

The care...

The wait

Missing you...

