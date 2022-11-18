Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun will be teaming up for a new drama Is It a Coincidence and filming has officially begun. The drama based on a webtoon, will tell the story of young people who find their true love and dreams after accidentally running into their first love from 10 years ago. Kim Dong Wook Is a Level Headed News Anchor in These New Stills From His Upcoming Drama ‘You, Whom I Met by Chance’.

