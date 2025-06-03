K-Pop idol JinJin of the third-generation group ASTRO has been granted an exemption from South Korea's mandatory military service due to health reasons. The 29-year-old idol, who is also the leader of ASTRO, is reportedly suffering from an autoimmune condition that makes him unfit to serve in the military. A detailed confirmation regarding the same was provided by Fantagio Entertainment, the K-Pop idol's label, on Monday (June 2). 2025 BTS FESTA: BTS Announces Grand 12th Anniversary Celebrations; From Theme To Schedule – Everything You Need To Know!.

ASTRO’s JinJin Unfit for Mandatory Military Service?

Through an official statement on the group's fan cafe, Fantagio Entertainment JinJin has been granted exemption from mandatory military service following a thorough physical examination by the Military Manpower Administration, leading to the diagnosis of his autoimmune condition, making him unfit. " According to Soompi, the agency said, "JinJin has been deemed unfit for military duty following a detailed medical examination by the Military Manpower Administration due to health issues related to an autoimmune condition."

ASTRO JinJin’s Instagram Post

They continued, "While his condition does not interfere with daily life, he requires regular hospital visits for examinations and ongoing management. Based on the medical opinion that it would be difficult for him to participate in military service under such circumstances, he has been granted an exemption from mandatory military duty."

South Korea’s Mandatory Military Service

In South Korea, nearly all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months before turning 28. While the system is seen as a crucial part of national security since the Korean War, many argue that the duty disrupts personal lives and careers. While it may not affect the average person as much, celebrities often face significant changes in their careers after returning from military service. The hiatus allows other talents to rise, sometimes pushing returning stars out of the spotlight.

However, that was more common in earlier generations. In today’s social media era, it’s unlikely that a global supergroup like BTS would be forgotten. Fans around the world are eagerly anticipating their full OT7 reunion in June 2025.

