Bae Suji, better known as Bae Suzy has been in the acting game for over a decade now, landing her first lead role in a drama called Dream High. She is a triple threat with her singing, acting, and modelling skills but she first started out singing and debuted in a k-pop girl band Miss A. Bae Suzy has since then worked her way to the top and is renowned for her acting skills. Bae Suzy in My Love From Another Star, Kim Jun-ho in Twenty Five Twenty One - 5 Celeb KDrama Cameos Who Exist to Make The Leads Jealous!

She is not only versatile when it comes to her roles, but also prepares diligently in advance to get into character, which is what makes her so hypnotizing to watch on screen. And since today marks Suzy's 27th birthday, let’s take a look at 5 of her k-dramas that really bring out her awe-inspiring talent. Happy Birthday Bae Suzy!

Start-Up

Starring alongside Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon-ho, Bae Suzy plays Seo Dal Mi who wants to become Korea’s Steve Jobs. This drama takes you through the ups and downs of those with start-up dreams and the struggles they face while deciding what risk to take. Bae Suzy navigates her way through the role making it look effortless.

While You Were Sleeping

Suzy plays the role of Nam Hong Joo, a woman who sees accidents that take place in the future through her dreams. Lee Jong Suk plays Jung Jae Chan who tries to stop Hong Joo’s dreams from taking place. Business Proposal, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon - 5 Kdrama Kisses Under The Cherry Blossom We Will Never Forget.

Gu Family Book

This historical fiction drama has Bae Suzy acting alongside Lee Seung-gi. The story focuses on Choi Kang Chi, a half-human half-mythical creature struggling to make peace with himself, and Yeo Wool who shares chemistry with Kang Chi. Even though Suzy was new to acting back then she still does a wonderful job.

Uncontrollably Fond

A classic rom-com starring Suzy and Kim Woo Bin, Uncontrollably Fond tells the heartbreaking story of two children who get separated. As adults, they meet again with one of them being a top singer and actor. The other being a PD of documentaries who values money more than justice.

Vagabond

Vagabond sees Bae Suzy and Lee Seung-gi team up once again. Cha Dal-Geon who is a stuntman dreams of becoming an actor. But when the flight his nephew takes crashes, he believes someone sabotaged it on purpose. Go Hae-Ri who is tasked to help the families from the fatal flight, comes together with Cha Dal-Geon and they uncover secrets that are far darker than expected.

Last but not least, singer Bae Suzy made a comeback with her single "Satellite" after a gap of almost 4 years, in case you were not aware. The song highlights feelings of longing and yearning alongside devotion. The music video is available on YouTube as well.

